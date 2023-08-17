ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

PRPH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 32,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.02. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

