Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 14.3%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 154,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 38,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.93.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

Featured Stories

