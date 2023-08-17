Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Boosted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,238. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

