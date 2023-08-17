PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 196,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,830. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

