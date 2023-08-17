Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.88. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $108,443.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,688.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $80,691.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $108,443.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,688.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 76.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 603,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 575,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

