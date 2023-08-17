Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBH. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

ZBH opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 108,238 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 320,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,535,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

