Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cargojet Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.55.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$102.66 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$88.84 and a 1 year high of C$153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$96.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

