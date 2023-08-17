Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DVN opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 920,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

