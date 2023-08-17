Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.15. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ero Copper by 2.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

