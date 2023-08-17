Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,334,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

