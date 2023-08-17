Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.56.

TSE:FM opened at C$33.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.50. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.11 and a one year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

