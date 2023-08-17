Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

AAN opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $389.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 1.12. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aaron’s by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

