Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.01. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

