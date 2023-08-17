Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXPFree Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.01. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.