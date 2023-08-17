Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%.
Boralex Stock Up 3.7 %
Boralex stock opened at C$32.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$29.75 and a 52 week high of C$51.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92.
Boralex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
