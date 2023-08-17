Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.05.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.67%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

