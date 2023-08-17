Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canoo Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canoo in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canoo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canoo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canoo to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Canoo Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of GOEV opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

