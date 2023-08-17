Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05).

COCP opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

