Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

ERF stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Enerplus by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 5.99%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

