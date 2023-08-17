Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $1.32. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 296.10% and a negative net margin of 664.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.60) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

