Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) Decreased by Analyst

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Titanium Transp in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

