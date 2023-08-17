Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Welltower Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 361.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.