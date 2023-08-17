Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.
Welltower Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 361.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
