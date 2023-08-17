Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Issued By B. Riley

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Land in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $578.46 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.41%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

