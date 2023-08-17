Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $646.19 million, a P/E ratio of 447.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 750.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

