Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qiagen in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $128,695,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 925,843.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Qiagen by 55.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

