QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.01 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $11.01 million and $299,986.41 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.14116243 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $267,207.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

