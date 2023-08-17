Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 15,600 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 288.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,649,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 687,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 256,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.