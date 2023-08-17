Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.69. 806,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

