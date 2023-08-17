Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

STT traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 544,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,462. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.