Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.63 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,548. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $301.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

