Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $731,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.72. The stock had a trading volume of 981,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,259. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

