Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 885,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 176.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,080. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

