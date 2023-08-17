Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 885,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 176.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptiv Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,080. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptiv
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.