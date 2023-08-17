Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $838,000 Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of REGN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $798.46. 87,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,675. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $748.43 and its 200-day moving average is $763.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

