Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.50. 598,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $296.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

