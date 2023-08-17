Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 540 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $947.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,112. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $939.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $894.61.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

