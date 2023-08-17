Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $808,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 637,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.