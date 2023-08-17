Quantfury Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.81 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00025063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $71.81 million and approximately $8,670.50 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.25801395 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,082.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

