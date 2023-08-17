QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $397.84

QUASA (QUA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $397.84 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 88.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,504.07 or 1.00115382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC.

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129241 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $428.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

