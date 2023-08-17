Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $132.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

