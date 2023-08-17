QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QDEL opened at $71.97 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

