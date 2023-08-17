Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Quilter from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Quilter Stock Performance

About Quilter

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. Quilter has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

