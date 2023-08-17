Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,354. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

