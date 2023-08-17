Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Up 4.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

