Raymond James Comments on Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

