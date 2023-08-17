Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

