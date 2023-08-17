Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.33.

New Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.