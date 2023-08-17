RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler Buys 325 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.78 per share, for a total transaction of $18,453.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,204.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in RB Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in RB Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RB Global by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

