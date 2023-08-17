RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

RE/MAX Stock Down 2.0 %

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently -1,533.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $487,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 202.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

