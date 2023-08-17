Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS: TCNNF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2023 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

7/31/2023 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$8.00.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 174,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,016. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

