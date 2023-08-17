RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.39. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 76,518 shares changing hands.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 5.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.25.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.
