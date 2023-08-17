RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.39. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 76,518 shares changing hands.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.25.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, a battery materials company, focuses on the recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process extracts cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity. The company is also involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects in British Columbia, Canada and Arizona, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.