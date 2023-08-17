Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Reed's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reed’s

Reed’s Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of REED stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Reed’s has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $11.50.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.