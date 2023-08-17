Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Reed’s Stock Up 5.3 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
